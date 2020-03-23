Support the news

Martha's Vineyard And Nantucket Hospitals: Visitors Should Stay Away

March 23, 2020
Partners Healthcare — the parent company of Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Nantucket Cottage Hospital — is asking Gov. Charlier Baker to consider travel bans for both islands, citing limited hospital beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment and medical staff.

This comes on the heels of a joint plea from both hospitals imploring visitors to stay away: “Consider the limitations of our critical-access hospitals during this unprecedented time of pandemic,” the statement reads. “For your safety, and to save lives, we strongly advise you to STAY AT HOME."

WBUR spoke with George Brennan, editor of Martha's Vineyard Times, which has been covering this story.

This segment airs on March 23, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

