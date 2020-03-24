WBUR News
Support the news
COVID-19 Cases Rise Sharply As Testing Increases; Massachusetts Businesses Shut Down Under State Order05:30Play
Today is the first day non-essential businesses in Massachusetts were shuttered, under a state order that went into effect at noon. Those businesses can have employees work remotely, but their physical workplaces must be closed. The restriction will remain in place until at least April 7. It's meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the order and the latest COVID-19 case and testing numbers.
This segment aired on March 24, 2020.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Support the news