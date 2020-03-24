Today is the first day non-essential businesses in Massachusetts were shuttered, under a state order that went into effect at noon. Those businesses can have employees work remotely, but their physical workplaces must be closed. The restriction will remain in place until at least April 7. It's meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the order and the latest COVID-19 case and testing numbers.