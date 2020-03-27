U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, a Massachusetts Democrat, says some Republican members of Congress may try to object to, block or slow a House vote scheduled for Friday on the $2 trillion economic relief package unanimously approved by the Senate.

The package includes direct payments to Americans, an aggressive expansion of unemployment insurance, billions in business loans and aid to hospitals, NPR reports.

"We've heard that some members on the Republican side, they want to object," Clark, who is the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told WBUR. "We believe we have enough members back here to form a quorum that would allow us to vote today not matter what."

She said House Democrats have "backup plans if there are objections by certain members," but she is confident that the bill will ultimately be approved by a large bipartisan vote.

If the House passes the bill, it will then head to President Trump, who has previously indicated that he will sign it into law.

