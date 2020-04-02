Support the news

MassINC Survey: A Quarter Of Mass. Residents Will Soon Face 'Serious' Financial Hardship05:37
April 02, 2020
The unprecedented measures taken by state government officials to curb social and economic activity in Massachusetts is having a “near-universal” effect on public behavior, according to the third edition of a weekly survey of Massachusetts residents from Blue Cross-Blue Shield and the MassINC Polling Group.

The survey also finds one in four Massachusetts residents say they will face "serious" financial hardship within the month.

This segment aired on April 2, 2020.

