Marty Walsh Reads Bedtime Story For Boston's Youngest Residents
Many parents are struggling to find a sense of normalcy for their children amid the pandemic. Schools are closed, parents are working from home and playdates are canceled. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh got on Boston public access TV Thursday night to read one of his favorite children's books, "How Do Dinosaurs Say Good Night?"
You can watch the video below:
This segment aired on April 3, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
