Although it was chilly yesterday, it was just one of those nice spring days when you feel like spring has finally taken hold.

Then, that idea melts a bit when you look at the forecast and discover that snow is back in it. Although we had barely any snow this winter, some places could see over 3 inches by the time people wake up Saturday morning.

Some snow is likely tonight, with the heaviest amounts west of Route 495. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The good news is that although Saturday will be a depressing weather day, Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Sunshine will abound and temperatures will reach near 60 degrees. The snow will be gone — and perhaps seem like a distant memory come Sunday.

A few things of note about the upcoming snow: Because nearly all of it will fall at night, it has the potential for maximum accumulation for this time of year. If the snowfall were happening in the middle of the afternoon, I wouldn't be concerned about accumulation. However, the timing will mean that we'll see several inches away from the coastline, especially over higher elevations. The snow will be generally heavy and wet, meaning there could be some scattered tree damage resulting in another round of power outages.

A storm will move south of New England on Friday night and bring a mixed bag of weather. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

We have not seen over an inch of snow in Boston this late in the season since the '90s. The largest late season snowfall at Logan Airport is 3.2 inches on April 28, 1987.

Hopefully this is the last time until sometime in November or December we have to talk about this. Have a great weekend.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

Friday night: Rain and snow. Snow could accumulate with a coating expected along the coast and up to 5 inches well inland. Lows 32-37.

Saturday: Early rain or snow showers, then clouds and a leftover rain shower. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Sunny. Chance of a shower at night. Highs 54-59.

Monday: Partly sunny. Possible showers. Highs near 55.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with highs around 60.