WBUR News
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Gov. Baker Says Schools To Stay Closed For Rest Of Academic Year05:03Play
Massachusetts students will have to get used to online classes for the foreseeable future.
Gov. Charlie Baker says all the Commonwealth's K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and ordered daycare centers to stay closed until June 29.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the news and give the latest updates on the state's coronavirus outbreak.
This segment aired on April 21, 2020.
Related:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Support the news