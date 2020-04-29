WBUR News
While the coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit a plateau, there's still no significant drop in the number of people in Massachusetts hospitalized for COVID-19.
Hospitalization numbers need to fall before the state can try to find a new normal, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest news, including when Massachusetts businesses may reopen.
This segment aired on April 29, 2020.
