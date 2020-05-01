WBUR News
Rent Is Due Today. Meanwhile, Nearly 1 In 4 Mass. Workers Have Filed Unemployment Claims
It's the first of the month and the rent is due, but with nearly one in four Massachusetts workers having filed unemployment claims, many landlords likely won't be getting all of their rent.
And under a state moratorium, tenants who can't pay have some breathing room. WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
