WBUR News
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Gov. Baker Tempers Expectations About Economic Re-opening In Coming Weeks04:53Play
The number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are finally starting to trend downward as Massachusetts tries to emerge from the coronavirus surge.
But even with that good news, Gov. Charlie Baker won't commit to re-opening the economy all at once when the May 18 shutdown deadline arrives.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the state's re-opening plan and the latest coronavirus statistics.
This segment aired on May 4, 2020.
Related:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Support the news