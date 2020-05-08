WBUR News
Boston Bars Large Public Events For The Summer To Help Slow The Spread Of The Coronavirus04:14Play
A Boston tradition will not be happening this summer thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak...
The annual 4th of July Boston Pops Concert and fireworks display are canceled this year, as the city tries to prevent another surge.
Many other summer events have also been called off.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the day's coronavirus news.
This segment aired on May 8, 2020.
