There's still no rain in the forecast all the way through early next week. This means that the basic changes from day-to-day will be in terms of sky cover and temperature. The exception possibly is Saturday, when a sneaky system could bring a few showers to the south coast.

After a cold start Thursday, high pressure pushes offshore and allows a return flow of milder air. Many areas away from the immediate shore will get into the upper 70s. It will be even milder Friday with readings near 80-85 degrees, feeling like summer. The air will be dry with low humidity. This actually could produce a little bit of a high fire danger.

It will be a great day to enjoy the sunshine today and it will also be warm. (Courtesy NOAA)

A new area of high pressure moves in from the north over the weekend. This will flip the winds from the southwest towards the east. This means that coastal locations will be quite cool Saturday and especially on Sunday. Readings may stay in the upper 50s in Boston, and definitely in the 50s across much of Cape Cod on Sunday.

Clouds and few showers may try to act as a spoiler later Saturday south of Boston. Let's see how the models trend tomorrow.

As we head into Monday, a warming trend takes hold with a blend of clouds and sunshine and readings approaching 70 degrees in the afternoon, but once again slightly cooler along the coast.

Have a great weekend.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, and in the upper 50s out on Cape Cod.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy to clear and not so chilly. Lows 45-51, with the coolest temperatures in the interior valleys.

Friday: Milder with sunshine. Highs 78-84. 67-73 on the Cape and Islands.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds. Thicker clouds and possibly showers on the south coast. Highs 58-67.

Sunday: More sunshine. Highs 56-65.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with highs around 70.

Tuesday: Still dry. Highs in the 70s.