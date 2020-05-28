Warm and humid weather brought temperatures into the lower 90s over the northwest interior suburbs Wednesday. A cooler southerly flow of air off the ocean kept readings much more in line with late May over the south coast.

We'll find low clouds and fog in some areas in the morning, and this will take a little while to burn off. Because there's more moisture in the air, the sunshine will not be as prominent as it was yesterday. Some areas may actually stay mostly cloudy, especially along the coast. The air's potential isn't quite as warm, so temperatures will not reach their same levels as Wednesday.

A cold front gets a little bit closer to New England for Friday. We will have more in the way of humidity, but temperatures won't be quite as warm. I don't expect there to be any showers until after dark.

A few showers are possible late Friday into Saturday, but not much rainfall. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

On Saturday, a slow-moving cold front will cross the region. It will start humid in the morning and then dry out during the day.

Here again, clouds could linger all day long. Sunday is a much drier and much cooler day with readings only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We are still obviously quite dry and could use a significant rainstorm. I don't see anything on the horizon that indicates a large amount of rain.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Cooler along the south coast.

Wednesday night: Clouds and some late night coastal fog. Lows 62-68.

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun, and humid. Scattered showers during the night. Highs 80-85. Cooler along the south coast.

Saturday: Early showers, then some breaks of sunshine. The humidity will slowly dissipate. Highs near 82.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs 65-70.

Monday: Sunshine and dry. Highs within a few degrees of 70.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High around 70.