Aftermath Of Boston's Black Lives Matter Protest Turns Chaotic After Dark08:16Play
A protest that drew thousands into the streets of downtown Boston Sunday started out peacefully, but as night fell the scene turned chaotic, with protesters and police clashing.
Stores were also broken into and looted, and some were left struggling what to make of it.
WBUR's Adrian Ma was there from the start of the protest until late into the night. He joined Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on June 1, 2020.
