Mass. Leaders Respond To Local, Nationwide Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Killing06:27Play
The unrest over the killing of an unarmed black man in Minnesota, George Floyd, came to Boston this weekend – with a peaceful protest yesterday turning chaotic last night.
And it comes as the state's economy tries to reemerge from the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about how the city and state are responding to the overlapping crises.
This segment aired on June 1, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
