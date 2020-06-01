WBUR News WBUR News

Mass. Leaders Respond To Local, Nationwide Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Killing06:27
June 01, 2020
The unrest over the killing of an unarmed black man in Minnesota, George Floyd, came to Boston this weekend – with a peaceful protest yesterday turning chaotic last night.

And it comes as the state's economy tries to reemerge from the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about how the city and state are responding to the overlapping crises.

This segment aired on June 1, 2020.

