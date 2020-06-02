WBUR News
On Tuesday afternoon, community groups will convene in Franklin Park for a rally and vigil protesting the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by police.
It will be the first large protest since Sunday night's peaceful march from Roxbury to Beacon Hill, while ended with looting and skirmishes between police and demonstrators.
WBUR's Max Larkin was in Grove Hall on Monday night, and joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on June 2, 2020.
