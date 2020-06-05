For black communities across the United States, the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis represents the latest in a long series of injustices going back centuries, issues exacerbated in a year when African Americans have already been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis.

The Rev. Gloria White-Hammond is co-pastor of Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain, and she joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the impact on her own congregation, and how she views the ongoing demonstrations for racial equity and justice.