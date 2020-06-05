WBUR News WBUR News

Boston Pastor Says She's 'So Encouraged' By Ongoing Peaceful Demonstrations For Racial Justice06:22
June 05, 2020
For black communities across the United States, the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis represents the latest in a long series of injustices going back centuries, issues exacerbated in a year when African Americans have already been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis.

The Rev. Gloria White-Hammond is co-pastor of Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain, and she joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the impact on her own congregation, and how she views the ongoing demonstrations for racial equity and justice.

This segment aired on June 5, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

