WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Steve Pagliuca Talks NBA Restarted Season; George Floyd07:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 05, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The National Basketball Association will restart its season in late July, after the league shut down nearly three months ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Celtics and 21 other teams will play eight regular season games and then move on to the playoffs. All games will be played at Walt Disney World in Florida.

In other news, Governor Charlie Baker is expected to reveal phase two of his plan to reopen Massachusetts on Monday.

What these two things have in common is the close involvement of Stephen Pagliuca,  who is a co-owner of the Boston Celtics and an advisor to the governor on reopening. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to tell us more.

This segment aired on June 4, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news