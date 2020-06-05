The National Basketball Association will restart its season in late July, after the league shut down nearly three months ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Celtics and 21 other teams will play eight regular season games and then move on to the playoffs. All games will be played at Walt Disney World in Florida.

In other news, Governor Charlie Baker is expected to reveal phase two of his plan to reopen Massachusetts on Monday.

What these two things have in common is the close involvement of Stephen Pagliuca, who is a co-owner of the Boston Celtics and an advisor to the governor on reopening. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to tell us more.