Daycares, funeral homes, some retailers, the lodging industry and restaurants are among the businesses that can reopen as Gov. Baker's reopening plan for the state moves into Phase Two. Hospitals can resume some elective procedures, beginning with those considered most urgent. Doctors can again see patients for office visits, with social distancing precautions in place.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown speaks with WBUR's Sharon Brody about the details of Phase Two.