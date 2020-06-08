WBUR News
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker's Reopening Plan For Mass. Economy Moves Into Phase Two04:36Play
Daycares, funeral homes, some retailers, the lodging industry and restaurants are among the businesses that can reopen as Gov. Baker's reopening plan for the state moves into Phase Two. Hospitals can resume some elective procedures, beginning with those considered most urgent. Doctors can again see patients for office visits, with social distancing precautions in place.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown speaks with WBUR's Sharon Brody about the details of Phase Two.
This segment aired on June 7, 2020.
Related:
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Support the news