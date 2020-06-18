Today's Weather: Hot And Humid For A While

The weather really has been absolutely stunning the past several days with the deep blue sky and low humidity. Comfortable nights of sleeping make it so easy to deal with the warm weather during the afternoon. This is about to change, as additional heat and higher humidity are both going to be present for the weekend and into early next week.

A pool of warm and increasingly humid air is going to ride northward and actually reach parts of northern New England in a more intense way than southern New England. By Friday, parts of Maine could be in the mid-90s, but down in Southern New England, most areas will be only around 90. The reason is that high pressure is circulating the warm air up and over the top of itself and the core of the warmth ends up north of us rather than over us.

There will be a few subtle differences between today and Monday, but basically it's the same forecast. Temperatures over inland areas reach the 80s to around 90 degrees, and it remains in the 70s to near 80 degrees on Cape Cod and the islands.

The humidity will be noticeable the next few days and become more oppressive this weekend. You might see a thunderstorm Saturday or Sunday, but the reality is 90% of you won't.

The lack of humidity the past several days has evaporated much moisture out of the top soil. Be sure that you're watering new plants and water sensitive vegetation.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Sunshine and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Cooler on the Cape.

Thursday night: A few clouds and muggy. Lows 62-68.

Friday: Clouds and sun. Highs near 90. Cooler south coast.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid, with highs near 90. Small risk of a storm.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 85. May shower at night.

Monday: Sun and clouds near 88.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds again near 87.