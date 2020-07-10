For the second day in a row, the Massachusetts Senate has failed to make progress on a comprehensive police reform bill.

The bill comes in response to the movement that's galvanized the country since the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

WBUR's Senior State House reporter Steve Brown spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins, noting the biggest issue with the bill seems to be over qualified immunity — a provision of law that protects police officers from being personally sued for their actions while performing their jobs.