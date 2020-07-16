Today's Weather: Another Comfortable Day Before A Hot Weekend

By the end of Wednesday, it was almost completely clear and temperatures were unusually cool for mid-July. Readings at the beaches stayed in the upper 60s all afternoon.

Once again today, it will be fairly cool for the time of year, but unlike Wednesday we won't have to contend with early morning cloudiness. Instead, there will be a blend of clouds and sunshine all day long.

We can thank the relatively cool Atlantic for the comfortable conditions and the break in the heat and humidity. Most summers we end up with a few days of cool and dry weather, but it's not every summer that you have so many days with sea breezes.

As we enter the second half of meteorological summer, inland areas have been hot but the beaches have been comparatively more comfortable.

Hot weather this weekend brings mid-90s by Sunday. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

On Friday, a warm front and a cold front will approach the area. Each of these systems has the chance to bring a shower or two but neither of the systems will bring widespread rainfall. It will feel a little more muggy Friday, but it won't be much warmer, with temperatures staying in the 70s.

This weekend, the heat and humidity will take off and stick around into early next week for an inland heat wave and perhaps even a heat wave for Boston. Temperatures on Saturday will approach 90 degrees, get into the 90s on Sunday and well into the 90s Monday. When you combine the humidity with this kind of heat, it's going to feel over a 100 degrees.

There will be some pullback in the middle of next week, but until then, the heat is on.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Highs within a few degrees of 78.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows 60-65.

Friday: Clouds and sun. Pop up shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler south coast.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Around 95.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs around 92.

Tuesday: Hot and humid, may shower. Lower 90s.