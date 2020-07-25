WBUR News
Support the news
Red Sox Open Up Shortened MLB Season With A Victory05:19Play
Major League Baseball is back, and the Boston Red Sox have started their abridged season strong.
On opening night the Sox picked up a 13-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Fenway Park was devoid of fans, as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. It's a new landscape for baseball, and the changes are provoking a wide range of reactions. WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with longtime Boston sports journalist Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic.
This segment aired on July 25, 2020.
Related:
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Derek J. Anderson Freelance Digital Producer
Derek J. Anderson is a freelancer digital producer.
Support the news