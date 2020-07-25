Major League Baseball is back, and the Boston Red Sox have started their abridged season strong.

On opening night the Sox picked up a 13-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Fenway Park was devoid of fans, as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. It's a new landscape for baseball, and the changes are provoking a wide range of reactions. WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with longtime Boston sports journalist Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic.