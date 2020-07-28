WBUR News
In First, Woman Of Color Will Lead Mass. Commission On The Status Of Women
For the first time in its more than two-decade history, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women will have a woman of color leading the group.
Denella Clark is the new chair of the commission, which she has served on since 2015. She's also president of the Boston Arts Academy. Clark joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about her new role.
This segment aired on July 28, 2020.
