Temperatures over inland areas reached 90 degrees again yesterday for the sixth straight day of a heat wave.

This afternoon, temperatures may once again reach that mark over inland areas before showers and thunderstorms arrive.

I'm not expecting any widespread rainfall in most areas, and we'll miss thunderstorms all together. The humidity will be noticeable once again, but we are looking at some drier weather here as we head for the weekend.

A few showers are possible late today after a sunny and hot afternoon. (Courtesy of Tropical Tidbits)

The dew point should fall back somewhat on Friday and continue into Saturday. Late in the weekend, more moisture will arrive with the chance of a few showers.

Early next week, some of this moisture may bring some heavier downpours. The added clouds will keep temperatures down, so I don’t expect we will be seeing much 90-degree weather next week, either.

Thursday: Hot again, clouds and sun. May shower or storm late in the day. Highs around 85-90.

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows 65-70.

Friday: Lots of sunshine. Highs 85-90.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Maybe a shower or two late in the day. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: A few showers possible. Sun and clouds. Highs around 85.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with passing showers. Highs near 80.