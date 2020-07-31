WBUR News WBUR News

Baker Scolds Partygoers As Mass. Coronavirus Cases Slowly Tick Upwards04:50
July 31, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker is again scolding some residents for holding large gatherings without taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

That, as Massachusetts has seen its number of cases — and its positive test rate — rise in recent days.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the state's outbreak — as well as a quarantine order that goes into effect tomorrow for many out-of-state travelers.

This segment aired on July 31, 2020.

Jack Lepiarz Twitter Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

