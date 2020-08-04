WBUR News WBUR News

Tropical Storm May Trend Away From Mass., Though Warning Is Still In Place

August 04, 2020
All of Massachusetts is under a Tropical Storm Warning right now, but Tropical Storm Isaias is trending further west and we may avoid the worst of it.

For a closer look, WBUR meteorologist Dave Epstein joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on August 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

David Epstein Twitter Meteorologist
David Epstein is WBUR's meteorologist.

