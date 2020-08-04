WBUR News
Tropical Storm May Trend Away From Mass., Though Warning Is Still In Place
All of Massachusetts is under a Tropical Storm Warning right now, but Tropical Storm Isaias is trending further west and we may avoid the worst of it.
For a closer look, WBUR meteorologist Dave Epstein joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on August 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
David Epstein Meteorologist
