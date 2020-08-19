Elizabeth Warren, Queen Of Plans, Says 'Joe Biden Has Some Really Good Plans' In DNC Speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's address to the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night wasn't the one she had hoped to deliver. The progressive stalwart was once a frontrunner for her party's presidential nomination and, later, was a vice presidential contender.

But Warren shook off her campaign disappointments and gave an emphatic speech in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"Now, I love a good plan," she quipped early in her remarks, referring to her reputation for detailed policy proposals, "and Joe Biden has some really good plans. Plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy. Plans to increase Social Security benefits, cancel billions in student loan debt, and make our bankruptcy laws work for families."

Speaking from an early childhood education center in Springfield, Warren also highlighted Biden's plan to fund universal preschool. With blocks spelling BLM — for Black Lives Matter — behind her, she argued childcare is as essential as services like electricity and public sewer systems.

"We build infrastructure, like roads and bridges and communication systems, so that people can work," Warren said. "That infrastructure helps us all because it keeps our economy going. It's time to recognize that childcare is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation."

She said Biden and running mate Kamala Harris — another of Warren's former primary rivals — will be the ones to finally make childcare affordable for everyone.

If that pitch didn't work, Warren appeared to be hoping voters will back the Democratic ticket if for no other reason than unseating President Trump, whom she blamed for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

"This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him," she said. "On Nov. 3, we will hold them all accountable."

Warren added that voters need to keep fighting after Election Day to "get big things done." She offered no hints about whether she hopes to do her part in the Senate or the Cabinet.