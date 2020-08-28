WBUR News
Support the news
WBUR Political Analysts Recap The Conventions07:37Play
The Republican and Democratic national conventions are now behind us and, since hindsight is 20/20, we turned to WBUR's political analysts to make some sense of it all.
Michael Curry is former president of Boston’s NAACP and a Democrat. Jane Swift is a former acting governor of Massachusetts and a Republican. Both joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on August 28, 2020.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news