WBUR Political Analysts Recap The Conventions07:37
August 28, 2020
The Republican and Democratic national conventions are now behind us and, since hindsight is 20/20, we turned to WBUR's political analysts to make some sense of it all.

Michael Curry is former president of Boston’s NAACP and a Democrat. Jane Swift is a former acting governor of Massachusetts and a Republican. Both joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on August 28, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

