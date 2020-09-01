WBUR News
Voters head to the polls Tuesday in the Democratic primary between Sen. Ed Markey and his challenger, Rep. Joe Kennedy.
The candidates have been out making their final pitches to voters. And while their messages are familiar, in a pandemic, they've taken on new forms.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on September 1, 2020.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
