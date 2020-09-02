WBUR News
Sen. Ed Markey is crediting young progressive voters for his decisive victory yesterday over Congressman Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic primary election. The race was for the seat Markey has held for seven years.
He spoke to reporters in Boston this afternoon.
"There's an old saying in Massachusetts politics that it's great to have young people behind you but they just don't vote. Well, we put that old saw to rest yesterday," he said.
WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined All Things Considered to discuss the important of young voters to Markey's win.
This segment aired on September 2, 2020.
