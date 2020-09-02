WBUR News WBUR News

WBUR Political Analysts Recap Mass. Primary Election07:19
September 02, 2020
WBUR's political analysts joined Morning Edition to discuss Tuesday night's primary election.

Democrat Michael Curry is chair of the national NAACP Board's advocacy and policy committee. Republican Jane Swift is a former governor of Massachusetts. They spoke with Bob Oakes about the results.

This segment aired on September 2, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

