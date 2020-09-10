A former New Hampshire correctional officer is drawing on some of his real life experiences in his debut novel.

David Moloney, of Lowell, worked in a New Hampshire jail for years — an environment he describes as "complete stress every day." His recent book, titled "Barker House," follows some fictional correctional officers in a fictional jail with some real messages about the criminal justice system.

Moloney joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.