Former N.H. Correctional Officer Draws On Experiences With Criminal Justice System In Debut Novel05:13
September 10, 2020
A former New Hampshire correctional officer is drawing on some of his real life experiences in his debut novel.

David Moloney, of Lowell, worked in a New Hampshire jail for years — an environment he describes as "complete stress every day." His recent book, titled "Barker House," follows some fictional correctional officers in a fictional jail with some real messages about the criminal justice system.

Moloney joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on September 10, 2020.

