Patriots Begin New Season — And New Era
September 11, 2020
The New England Patriots begin a new season and a new era on Sunday in a much different place than where they ended last season.

They'll take the field in Foxborough against the Miami Dolphins — without Tom Brady and without fans in the stands.

For a preview of the season to come, ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition.

This segment aired on September 11, 2020.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

