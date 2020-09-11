WBUR News
Patriots Begin New Season — And New Era04:20Play
The New England Patriots begin a new season and a new era on Sunday in a much different place than where they ended last season.
They'll take the field in Foxborough against the Miami Dolphins — without Tom Brady and without fans in the stands.
For a preview of the season to come, ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition.
This segment aired on September 11, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
