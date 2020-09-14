WBUR News
Support the news
Patriots First Game With QB Newton Is A Win
The New England Patriots first season without Tom Brady is off to a good start.
The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 21 to 11 during the opening game Sunday afternoon in a nearly empty Gillette Stadium because of the pandemic.
Mike Reiss covers the Patriots for ESPN. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to break down the first game.
This segment aired on September 14, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
+Join the discussion
Support the news