Mass. High Court's Chief Justice Ralph Gants Has Died05:16Play
A little more than a week after suffering a heart attack, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants has died. Gants was served on the court for 11 years, including six years as chief.
Former SJC Chief Justice Margaret Marshall joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss Gants' legacy and what it means for the court.
This segment aired on September 14, 2020.
Jack Lepiarz Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.
