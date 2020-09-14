WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Mass. High Court's Chief Justice Ralph Gants Has Died05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 14, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

A little more than a week after suffering a heart attack, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants has died. Gants was served on the court for 11 years, including six years as chief.

Former SJC Chief Justice Margaret Marshall joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss Gants' legacy and what it means for the court.

This segment aired on September 14, 2020.

Related:

Jack Lepiarz Twitter Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news