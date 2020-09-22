WBUR News
Support the news
New England Will Feel Some Impacts Of Hurricane Teddy As It Moves North03:45Play
Hurricane Teddy is moving through the Atlantic toward the Canadian maritimes, hundred of miles off the New England coast.
But we're going to feel the effects of the storm over the next few days. For a closer look, meteorologist Dave Epstein joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on September 22, 2020.
David Epstein Meteorologist
David Epstein is WBUR's meteorologist.
+Join the discussion
Support the news