How Mitt Romney Could Vote On Trump SCOTUS Nominee04:02
September 22, 2020
President Trump says he plans to name a nominee later this week to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the Senate will vote on confirmation before the end of the year. The move has outraged Democrats, and focused attention on a handful of senators who could derail the nomination.

Among them is Mitt Romney, Utah senator and former Massachusetts governor. Romney has been a frequent critic of President Trump, and was the only Republican who voted to convict during the impeachment trial.

To find out how Romney might go this time, we spoke to Jason Perry, director of the Hinkley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. Perry says since Justice Ginsburg's death, Romney hasn't given any clues.

This segment aired on September 22, 2020.

