WBUR News
Support the news
N.H. Independent Voters Split On Trump07:57Play
With Donald Trump and Joe Biden set to square off in the first of three presidential debates this evening, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes sat down with three of New Hampshire's independent voters to discuss the presidential race.
Robert Fojo, a lawyer from Manchester; Elizabeth Sides, a stay-at-home mom in Hopkinton; and Sheridan Brown, a lawyer in Grantham, joined Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on September 29, 2020.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
Support the news