N.H. Independent Voters Split On Trump07:57
September 29, 2020
With Donald Trump and Joe Biden set to square off in the first of three presidential debates this evening, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes sat down with three of New Hampshire's independent voters to discuss the presidential race.

Robert Fojo, a lawyer from Manchester;  Elizabeth Sides, a stay-at-home mom in Hopkinton; and Sheridan Brown, a lawyer in Grantham, joined Oakes to discuss.

This segment aired on September 29, 2020.

