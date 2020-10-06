Asylum-Seekers Argue To Stay In Mass.; Trump Administration Wants Them To Wait In Mexico

The Trump administration is asking the First Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to send three women and two children, all asylum-seekers currently living in Massachusetts, back to Mexico while their asylum applications are processed.

Evila Floridalma Colaj Olmos and her daughter are two of the plaintiffs. The pair made their way from Guatemala to the U.S.-Mexico border last year, hoping to seek asylum.

Speaking over Zoom in her native K’iche’, Colaj says she was confused when U.S. immigration officials escorted her and her daughter over a bridge into Matamoros, Mexico — a border city she had never been to before.

“When they told me, ‘You have to return back to Mexico,’ I didn't know where we were going to go because I don’t know if we have a place to stay or food to eat," she said.

"I didn’t know anything. It’s like I was blind. There were a lot of very difficult situations.”

She was told she needed to wait there for a decision on her asylum application, so, the 26-year-old lived with her 5-year-old daughter in a tent given to her by a pastor.

Colaj and her daughter were fleeing violence at home, where she says they were persecuted for being Mayan. They found only more violence in Matamoros.