New England Journal Of Medicine: Vote Out U.S. Leaders Over COVID-19 Response05:17
October 08, 2020
For the first time in its history, the prestigious, Waltham-based New England Journal of Medicine is directly wading into politics.

Without directly naming President Trump or any politician, it is calling for current lawmakers to be voted out over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Eric Rubin, the editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

This segment aired on October 8, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

