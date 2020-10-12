WBUR News
A Presidential Election Like No Other
Presidential elections are always momentous occasions in American history, but this election could be unlike any we’ve ever seen.
Racial justice protests, battles over election integrity and a global pandemic loom over the election — and, in the last 2 weeks, the president, and several people close to him, tested positive for the coronavirus.
To look at this election in a historical context, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Tom Whalen, a social sciences professor at Boston University.
This segment aired on October 12, 2020.
