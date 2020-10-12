WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

A Presidential Election Like No Other04:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 12, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Presidential elections are always momentous occasions in American history, but this election could be unlike any we’ve ever seen.

Racial justice protests, battles over election integrity and a global pandemic loom over the election — and, in the last 2 weeks, the president, and several people close to him, tested positive for the coronavirus.

To look at this election in a historical context, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Tom Whalen, a social sciences professor at Boston University.

This segment aired on October 12, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Support the news