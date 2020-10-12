Presidential elections are always momentous occasions in American history, but this election could be unlike any we’ve ever seen.

Racial justice protests, battles over election integrity and a global pandemic loom over the election — and, in the last 2 weeks, the president, and several people close to him, tested positive for the coronavirus.

To look at this election in a historical context, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Tom Whalen, a social sciences professor at Boston University.