More than 2,400 people house children through Massachusetts' foster care program, and many of them say the coronavirus pandemic has strained the already underfunded foster care system.

So, foster care workers are planning to unionize, becoming the first foster parent union in the country. They're being organized by the Service Employees International Union, Local 509.

Peter MacKinnon is president of the SEIU chapter. He joined WBUR's Deborah Becker to talk about what brought foster parents and the union together.