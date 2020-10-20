WBUR News
Advocates, Opponents Debate 'Right-To-Repair' Question On Mass. Ballot02:03Play
If you turn on your TV, or just open your mailbox, there's no escaping them: mailers and advertisements for and against Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot.
That's the so-called "right-to-repair" measure related to car maintenance.
Advocates and opponents have collectively raised some $45 million to flood the airwaves and post offices. Their representatives debated on WBUR's Radio Boston on Monday. Reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share a summary.
This segment aired on October 20, 2020.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
