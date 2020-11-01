WBUR News
Election Protection Coalition Leader On Access To Voting For Communities Of Color
Civil rights attorney Sophia Hall is one of the leaders of the Massachusetts chapter of the Election Protection coalition, a national nonpartisan group that works year-round to make sure all voters have an equal opportunity to cast their ballots. She says the organization will have more than two thousand voters at polling places in communities across the state.
WBUR's Sharon Brody speaks with Hall about voting in communities of color.
This segment aired on November 1, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
