Local elections officials in Massachusetts are steeling themselves for their busiest day of the year. And it comes on the heels of weeks of steady turnout for early in-person and mail-in voting.

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins checked in with two people who head up elections in their communities — the director of the Brockton Elections Commission, Cyndy Hogan, and Worcester City Clerk Niko Vangjeli — to see how things have been going in this unusual election year.

Both report more than one-third of registered voters have already cast ballots — and they expect at least that many to vote on Election Day.