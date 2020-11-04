WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Election 2020

While Presidential Race Remains Contested, Mass. Election Outcomes Largely As Expected05:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 04, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The presidential contest remains mired in uncertainty, but the race for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts was never in doubt.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey easily won re-election to another six year term, defeating Republican Kevin O'Connor, a lawyer from Dover.

WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about that and other Massachusetts election news.

This segment aired on November 4, 2020.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

Support the news