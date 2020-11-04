WBUR News
Election 2020
While Presidential Race Remains Contested, Mass. Election Outcomes Largely As Expected05:26Play
The presidential contest remains mired in uncertainty, but the race for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts was never in doubt.
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey easily won re-election to another six year term, defeating Republican Kevin O'Connor, a lawyer from Dover.
WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about that and other Massachusetts election news.
This segment aired on November 4, 2020.
