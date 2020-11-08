Massachusetts Democrats are celebrating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their victory over President Donald Trump.

"I am relieved and I am proud," former Governor Deval Patrick said. "And I think, judging by the spontaneous demonstrations in cities and towns all over America tonight, that [an] awful lot of people agree with me."

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition about reactions from prominent Democrats in the state.