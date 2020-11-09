WBUR News
Former Gov. Dukakis On What A Biden Presidency Might Look Like04:04Play
Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis once held elected office in the same era at President-Elect Joe Biden.
In the 1970s and '80s, Dukakis was a governor and progressive icon, and Biden was a centrist senator with a reputation for building consensus across party lines.
For more perspective on what Biden's presidency might look like, WBUR's Morning Edition caught up with Dukakis.
This segment aired on November 9, 2020.
