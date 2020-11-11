Boston lost a sports legend with the passing of Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn at the age of 86.

Heinsohn first made his name as a hall-of-fame player in the Celtics' golden era, alongside Bill Russell and Bob Cousy, and later as a championship coach in the '70s.

Since then, he has called Celtics games on TV for 40 years — endearing himself to Boston fans with his unabashed love for his longtime team.

Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about Heinsohn and the legacy he leaves behind.